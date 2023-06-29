Azerbaijan Television journalists attacked in France (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Journalists of Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CSJC (AzTV) were attacked while filming in France.

“As a result, the correspondent and cameraman sustained minor bodily injuries. The attackers took away the camera and broke it. When the Azerbaijanis demanded that the camera be returned, they were threatened with weapons,” AzTV said in a statement, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CSJC (AzTV) strongly condemned the attack.

“We consider it not only as pressure on Azerbaijani journalists, but also as suppression of freedom of speech and expression in general, and free journalistic activity. We demand that the French law enforcement agencies objectively investigate the incident, identify and punish those who committed the armed attack on journalists, and take the necessary measures to compensate for the damage,” the statement said.

News.Az

News.Az