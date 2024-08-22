Azerbaijan, Thailand explore prospects for mine action cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation continues visiting Southeast Asia to expand cooperation and exchange experiences with international organizations specialized in mine action.

The delegation is headed by Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on special assignments, News.Az reports.During the trip, the delegation held a meeting with Lieutenant General Nattawut Sabyeroop, the Director General of the Thailand Mine Action Center (TMAC) to discuss the exchange of knowledge and experience in humanitarian demining, joint training programs, innovative approaches and methods in demining operations, as well as capacity building and technical assistance.Elchin Amirbayov provided information about the scale of the landmine problem Azerbaijan faces, emphasizing the importance of increasing international attention and support to solve this issue. He noted that the meeting would greatly contribute to the development of cooperation in this field.Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), highlighted the necessity of establishing close and direct communication between the two organizations, considering their extensive experience in humanitarian demining. He also invited representatives of the Thailand Mine Action Center to participate in an international conference on mine action planned to be held in Azerbaijan.During the meeting, representatives from both ANAMA and TMAC shared information about their activities in mine action and the achievements in this field. There was also an exchange of experiences and discussion of future potential cooperation regarding the organization of the ANAMA-UNDP International Centre of Excellence and Training for Mine Action, which is planned to be established in Azerbaijan.Rotna Buth, Executive Director of the ASEAN Regional Mine Action Center (ARMAC), underscored the importance of expanding cooperation between the demining agencies of ARMAC member countries and ANAMA.Additionally, the Director General of the TMAC expressed readiness for experience and training exchanges with Azerbaijan in the field of mine action.The meeting at the Thailand Mine Action Center was organized by the ARMAC, the regional demining organization for member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).Meetings continue as part of the visit, focusing on learning international practices in mine action, exchanging experiences, and bringing the landmine problem in Azerbaijan to the attention of the international community.

News.Az