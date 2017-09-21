Azerbaijan to apply new model of final and entrance exams

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan’s State Examination Center (SEC) Malayka Abbaszade and other SEC officials met with a delegation headed by De

During the meeting, the sides had the final discussion of the new model of final examinations on complete secondary education (11-year), as well as entrance examinations for high schools and vocational education institutions, SEC told APA.

During the discussions about the necessity of developing the new model, it was noted that new curriculums have been used in the country’s general education institutions since 2009 and new textbooks designed in line with new content standards are in use. Given all this, in 2017, the final exams on general secondary education (9-year) were held on the basis of new rules. Means of assessment based on new educational standards will be applied in the final exams on complete secondary education (11-year), as well as entrance exams for higher and secondary vocational education institutions from 2019.

According to the new model, the final exams on complete secondary education (11-year) will be held on three subjects as previously, but the number of subjects in the entrance exams for specialty groups of higher education institutions will reduce from 5 to 3, and the results of final exams will be taken into account in admission to higher education institution. That is, applicants will take part in the competition of higher education institutions based on the results of their final and entrance exams. In the new admission model, the competition to qualifications of higher education institutions which require abilities and secondary special education institutions will be held based on the results of the final exams.

The Ministry of Education and the State Examination Center are expected to provide a joint statement on the new model in a short time.

The State Examination Center is to hold the new test exams and English language examinations, publish appropriate methodical materials and provide better preparation of applicants for entrance examinations in order to help pupils and applicants who will take part in the final and entrance examinations 2 years later, starting from the current year on the basis of the new admission model.

News.Az



News.Az