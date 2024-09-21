Azerbaijan to assist Vietnam in post-typhoon recovery efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will extend its support to Vietnam in the recovery of provinces affected by the devastating Typhoon Yagi.

“Azerbaijan through AIDA (Azerbaijan International Development Agency) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will participate in the process of recovery and restoration of provinces of Vietnam affected by Typhoon Yagi, especially in the restoration of a school,” Azerbaijani Ambassador to Hanoi Shovgi Mehdizade said on X, News.Az reports.Typhoon Yagi, which struck northern Vietnam in early September, has caused extensive damage estimated at 40 trillion dong (over $1.63 billion). It is noted as the strongest typhoon to hit the country in the past three decades.The disaster has resulted in hundreds of fatalities, nearly 2,000 injuries, and significant disruption to industrial production in several northern provinces. Additionally, 235,000 homes were damaged, and over 300,000 hectares of rice and cash crops were flooded.

News.Az