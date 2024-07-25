Azerbaijan to assume CICA chairmanship from Kazakhstan within COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan is set to handover the chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) to Azerbaijan within COP29, scheduled to take place this November.

The announcement was made by Kazakh Ambassador to Baku Alim Bayel during the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Agricultural Forum on Thursday, News.Az reports.The diplomat noted that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are two peace-loving countries that successfully cooperate within international organizations.“One prime example of this collaboration is their partnership within the CICA framework. Kazakhstan will transfer the CICA chairmanship to Azerbaijan during COP29, which is set to take place in Baku this November,” he said.The Kazakh envoy further highlighted the well-developed relations between the two countries spanning various domains, including economy, energy, tourism, security, and many others.Azerbaijan was elected as the CICA chair for the 2024-2026 period by the decision of the CICA Council of Foreign Ministers on March 19, 2024. As part of its chairmanship, Azerbaijan is expected to host the CICA Council of Foreign Ministers in 2024 and the CICA Council of Heads of State and Government (summit) in 2026.The CICA initiative was first proposed by Kazakhstan on October 5, 1992, during the 47th session of the UN General Assembly, with the aim of establishing an effective and universal organization for ensuring security in Asia.

