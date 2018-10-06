Azerbaijan to be represented at 3rd meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments in Antalya

Azerbaijan to be represented at 3rd meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments in Antalya

+ ↺ − 16 px

Parliamentarians from more than 40 countries and representatives of several international organizations will participate in the event

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Ogtay Asadov will attend the third meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments in Antalya, Turkey, AZERTAC reports.

Parliamentarians from more than 40 countries and representatives of several international organizations will participate in the event.

The meeting will be held under the theme "Economic Cooperation, Environment and Sustainable Development in Eurasia".

Asadov will address the event and also hold a number of meetings with heads of the delegations attending the meeting.

News.Az

News.Az