Azerbaijan to be represented in intellectual tournament in Russia

The team of Ateshgah Brain Games Club will represent Azerbaijan at the 12th Physical and Technical Cup, which will be held in Dolgoprudny (Russian Federation) on March 2-4.

The program of the tournament will include competitions in such disciplines as "What? Where? When? ", "Svoya iqra" and "Troika", as well as other team media competitions.

At this tournament to involve more than 50 teams, Ateshgah will be represented by Ex Libris, which includes Abdul Guliyev, Shamkhal Abbasov, Farid Aliyev, Tural Isazade, Eldar Zeynalli and Kamran Ibrahimov (team captain). The trainer of the team is the candidate of historical sciences Emil Isgandarov. It should be noted that Ex Libris successfully performed at the last tournament (Open Students' Cup of the Baltic States in intellectual games) having won a silver medal in the "Troika" discipline and a bronze medal in "Svoya Iqra".

The Ateshgah Brain Games Club has been functioning since 1989 and is the oldest intellectual club in Azerbaijan.

The club teams regularly represent Azerbaijan at various international intellectual tournaments and festivals.

