Azerbaijan to begin relocating former IDPs to more liberated villages by year-end

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first stage of relocation of former IDPs to two villages in Azerbaijan’s liberated Gubadli district will begin by the end of the year, Ibrahim Mirzayev, head of the international cooperation and public relations department at the State Committee for Refugees and IDP, said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

He noted that a total of 134 families will be resettled in Zilanli village, and 93 families in Mahruzlu village. “Additionally, restoration efforts are underway in Kangarli, Khidirli, and Sarijali villages of Agdam District,” Mirzayev said.Mirzayev outlined the ambitious targets, aiming to resettle 292 families in Kangarli village, 719 families in Khidirli village, and 203 families in Sarijali village before the year concludes.

News.Az