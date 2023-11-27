Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan to chair Asian Parliamentary Assembly in 2024

Azerbaijan has been elected chair of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) for the period 2024-2025.

Such a decision was made at the meeting of the Executive Council of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) held in the Turkish city of Antalya.

The parliamentary delegations of 20 member states were present at the meeting.


