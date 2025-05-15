Azerbaijan to chair International Transport Forum for 2025–2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a significant milestone, Azerbaijan will assume the chairmanship of the International Transport Forum (ITF) for the 2025–2026 term, beginning in the third decade of May.

This marks the first time the country will lead the prestigious global platform, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Azerbaijan’s candidacy for the ITF presidency was officially registered in 2022.

In accordance with the established procedure, Azerbaijan held the position of vice-president of the forum in 2023-2024, and is currently serving as first vice-president for 2024-2025.

The current chair of the forum is Chile.

The International Transport Forum unites 69 member countries. Azerbaijan has been its full-fledged participant since 1998.

