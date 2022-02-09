Azerbaijan to continue raising issue on fate of missing people in first Karabakh war: FM Bayramov

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fate of thousands of people, who went missing during the First Karabakh War, is still unknown, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Wednesday.

Azerbaijan will continue to raise this issue on all platforms, Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Moldovan counterpart Nicu Popescu in Baku, a News.Az correspondent reports from the event.

According to the minister, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev once again brought this issue up at a video meeting on February 4 with the leaders of the EU Council, France and Armenia.

"During the meeting, the Prime Minister of Armenia promised to cooperate in this direction. However, further events do not fit into any logic. We have witnessed the absurd statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry that no such promise has been made. Azerbaijan will continue to raise this issue. The time has come for international organizations to increase pressure on Armenia on this matter," Bayramov added.

