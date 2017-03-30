Azerbaijan to create new beaches along the Caspian coast

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will create new beaches along the Caspian coast.

This is according to the “2017-2018 action plan for the development of beach tourism” approved by the president, APA reported.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Committee on Property Issues, and local executive authorities are due to determine areas for new beaches along the Caspian coast belonging to Azerbaijan, prepare proposals on the creation of new beaches, and inform entrepreneurs about it.

News.Az

News.Az