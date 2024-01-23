Azerbaijan to establish criteria for competition-restricting agreements

+ ↺ − 16 px

Criteria will be established regarding agreements which may lead to restriction of competition in Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

The issue was reflected in the decree, signed today by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, on the application of the law “On approval and entry into force of the Competition Code and related legal regulation”, and addressing some relevant matters.

The Cabinet of Ministers, within a six-month period, must approve, in agreement with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, legal acts relating to criteria regarding the mentioned agreements.

