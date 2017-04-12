Azerbaijan to expand sowing areas - deputy minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will expand sowing areas, the country’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture Seyfaddin Talibov told reporters in Baku Apr. 12.

He was commenting on the speech of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of the first quarter of 2017 and future tasks, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan is among the countries which don’t have large sowing areas, and they occupy only 38 percent of the entire territory of Azerbaijan,” Talibov said.

The deputy minister noted that the Azerbaijani president gave special instructions related to grain growing, and for this purpose a special commission led by head of the Presidential Office Department was created.

“We are conducting research, studying existing problems and statistical information,” Talibov said. “We show an integrated approach to this issue, and, as the Azerbaijani president noted at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, comprehensive supervision will be established regarding this sphere.”

News.Az

News.Az