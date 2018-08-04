Azerbaijan to host international wrestling tournament
Azerbaijan will host an international wrestling tournament “Friendship Cup” on the occasion of 50th anniversary of honored coach Galib Shukurov.
Along with Azerbaijan, the tournament will bring together wrestlers from Russia, Georgia, Iran and Uzbekistan.
The competition will be held at Imishli Olympic Sports Complex on August 5.
