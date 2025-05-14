Azerbaijan to host OIC summit in 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will host the Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in 2026.

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev made the announcement during discussions organized by the parliamentary Committee on foreign and inter-parliamentary relations, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Rafiyev emphasized that several significant events are on Azerbaijan's agenda in the coming period.

"Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the OIC will be carried out in the next two years. At the same time, the Global Urban Forum and other events are also expected to be held in Baku. These events are factors that will increase Azerbaijan's importance," the deputy minister added.

Rafiyev also noted that three of the four states with the world's largest economies will be Global South countries by 2030.

