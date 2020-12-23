Azerbaijan to introduce compulsory health insurance system in 36 cities and districts

+ ↺ − 16 px

The compulsory health insurance system will be introduced in 36 cities and districts of Azerbaijan from January 1, 2021, the Azerbaijani State Agency on Compulsory Health Insurance told Trend on Dec. 23.

From that date at the second stage, citizens registered in 36 cities and districts of the country will be able to use medical services within the compulsory health insurance.

Among these cities and districts are Ganja, Naftalan, Shirvan, Gazakh, Agstafa, Tovuz, Shamkir, Gadabay, Dashkesan, Samukh, Goygol, Goranboy, Khojaly, Beylagan, Khojavend, Aghjabedi, Lachin, Barda, Fuzuli, Aghdam, Tartar, Kalbajar, Astara, Lankaran, Lerik, Yardimli, Masalli, Jalilabad, Neftchala, Bilasuvar, Jabrayil, Salyan, Imishli, Saatli, Sabirabad, and Hajigabul.

At the third stage, citizens registered in Baku, Sumgayit, Absheron, Khankendi, Gubadli, Zangilan, and Shusha will be able to use medical services within the compulsory health insurance from April 1, 2021.

Citizens registered in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and in 23 cities and districts of the country have been already using medical services within the compulsory health insurance since January 1, 2020.

These districts include Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz, Shabran, Siyazan, Khizi, Shamakhi, Ismayilli, Agsu, Gobustan, Balaken, Zagatala, Gakh, Sheki, Oguz, Gabala, Goychay, Ujar, Zardab, Kurdamir, Mingachevir, Agdash, and Yevlakh.

In accordance with the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Health Insurance" and the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan #136 dated April 10, 2020, compulsory health insurance will be carried out throughout the country from 2021.

News.Az

News.Az