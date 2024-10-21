Azerbaijan to join Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference in China

Azerbaijan to join Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference in China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has embarked on a visit to China at the invitation of National Energy Administration Head Zhang Jianhua.

Minister Shahbazov will participate in the 3rd Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference, scheduled to take place in Qingdao, Shandong Province, on October 23-24, the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az. The conference, themed "Bringing Innovation for the Joint Future of Energy," will focus on key topics including energy security, the development of energy markets, advancements in green energy technologies, and financial opportunities to promote green energy initiatives.Minister Shahbazov is expected to deliver speeches at the conference's opening ceremony and at a forum titled "Strengthening Cooperation in the Field of Mutual Energy Coordination for Further Diversification of Energy Supply."In addition to his participation in the conference, bilateral meetings with leaders of Chinese companies are also planned during his visit to Beijing.

News.Az