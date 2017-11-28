Azerbaijan to join first meeting of ombudsmen of Turkic-speaking countries

Azerbaijan to join first meeting of ombudsmen of Turkic-speaking countries

The first meeting of ombudsmen of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Northern Cyprus will be held in Ankara, Turkish media reported Nov.28.

The meeting will be held on Dec. 14-15.It is expected that Tajikistan will also be represented at this meeting, Trend reports.

At the meeting, after consultations with the Ombudsman's Office of Azerbaijan, a decision may be made to establish an association of ombudsmen of Turkic-speaking countries.

