Azerbaijan to launch national pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

Azerbaijan will participate in Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, which is set to open on April 13 in Osaka, Japan, under the theme "Designing the Future Society for Our Lives."

Azerbaijan’s national pavilion, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center, will be installed in the "Connecting Lives" section of the Expo, showcasing the theme "Seven Bridges for Sustainability," News.Az reports, citing local media.

Inspired by the great Azerbaijani poet and philosopher Nizami Ganjavi’s poem "Seven Beauties," the national pavilion highlights Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage, technological progress, and commitment to sustainable development, while also emphasizing its openness to dialogue.

The three-story pavilion features a façade decorated with Shabaka (stained glass) motifs, reflecting Azerbaijan’s traditional craftsmanship and artistic heritage.

With the crossing of every arch, visitors begin a new chapter, immersing themselves in a colorful journey through seven thematic areas, each symbolizing one of the "Seven Beauties." These areas highlight cultural diversity, heritage, traditional arts, architectural treasures, sustainability, natural resources, sports, and tourism.

In 2022, Azerbaijan’s Commissioner-General for Expo 2025 and Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center, Anar Alakbarov, along with Expo 2025 Secretary-General Hiroyuki Ishige and Commissioner-General Koji Haneda, signed an agreement on Azerbaijan’s participation in Expo 2025. Azerbaijan became the first country to sign the participation agreement for Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai, underscoring its strong commitment to the World Expo movement.

Spanning over 155 hectares, Expo 2025 will bring together representatives from 165 countries and seven international organizations. Recognized as a major platform for advancing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, the Expo is expected to attract 28 million visitors over its 184-day run.

