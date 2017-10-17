Azerbaijan to mark 100th jubilee of composer Gara Garayev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on marking the 100th jubilee of famous Azerbaijani composer Gara Garayev.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, is due to prepare and execute an action plan for the jubilee in consideration of proposals of the Union of Composers, APA reported.

The Cabinet of Ministers is due to resolve issues relating to the order.

News.Az

News.Az