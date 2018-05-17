Azerbaijan to mark 110th anniversary of renowned poet Mikayil Mushfig

+ ↺ − 16 px

June 5, 2018 marks the 110th anniversary of the birth of prominent Azerbaijani poet Mikayil Mushfig (Mikayil Mirza Abdulgadir oglu Ismayilzadeh).

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on marking the 110th anniversary of Mikayil Mushfig, APA reported.

The Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Education and the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan must work out and implement a plan of events dedicated to the 110th anniversary of Mikayil Mushfig, taking into account the proposals of the Writers Union.

