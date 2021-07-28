Azerbaijan to open trade office with diplomatic status in Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trade office of Azerbaijan with diplomatic status will open in Israel on July 29, News.Az reports citing the Israel-Azerbaijan International Association (AzIz).

An Azerbaijani delegation headed by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov will pay a visit to Tel Aviv to take part in the opening of the trade office.

For the first time in about three decades of joint cooperation, after the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1992, Baku opens its official representative office in Tel Aviv.

On the opening day, it is planned to sign a number of significant documents between Israel and Azerbaijan. The documents will be signed by Israel’s Minister of Tourism Yoel Razvozov and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

Following the opening ceremony, the ministers are scheduled to hold a meeting to discuss economic cooperation.

News.Az