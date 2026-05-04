Modi claims landmark victory in West Bengal as BJP expands base

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed a "record win" for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal, marking the first time the Hindu nationalist party is poised to govern the state.

This victory highlights Modi’s success in making inroads into traditional opposition strongholds in eastern India, News.Az reports, citing Deutsche Welle.

As votes are counted across several states, the BJP is seeking to further expand its base into southern regions.

Elsewhere in the country, the political landscape remains varied. In Kerala, the Congress party is set to defeat the Left Front, while in Tamil Nadu, actor-turned-politician Vijay is positioned for a victory in his electoral debut. These results emerge from a broader election cycle that also includes contests in Assam and Puducherry, signaling significant shifts in regional power across India.

News.Az