Azerbaijan to perform heart transplantation

Heart transplantation will be performed in Azerbaijan, Ahliman Amiraslanov, the Chairman of Committee on Health of Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan said, News.az reports.

"The law "on Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues" adopted 2 years ago allows this," he said.

"This law allows heart transplants to be performed in Azerbaijan along with heart operations. We have enough specialists in Azerbaijan who can perform heart transplants. Currently, work is being carried out in this direction. The Ministry of Health and other relevant institutions are discussing this. In the near future, heart transplantation may be performed in Azerbaijan," he added.

