Azerbaijan to produce documentary about April events

The shooting of the documentary "April Heroes: From Momentum to Eternity" began.

The project is implemented by the Public Association "Media Development Center" with the financial support of the Council of State Support of Non-Governmental Organizations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, according to AzerTag.

The aim of the project is to prepare a 30-minute documentary about valor, peak of martyrdom of the people who took part, were wounded and became martyrs in April 2016 battles.

