Azerbaijan to put 75 state properties for privatization

+ ↺ − 16 px

The auction will take place in the Auctions Center of the State Property Issues Committee of Azerbaijan.

The State Property Issues Committee of Azerbaijan will hold the next auction on state property privatization on Feb. 28, 2017, the committee said in a message Jan. 30.

The auction will take place in the Auctions Center of the State Property Issues Committee of Azerbaijan.

Seventy-five state properties (20 joint stock companies, 29 small enterprises and facilities, 25 non-residential areas and one incomplete building) - will be put up for auction.

The majority of small enterprises to be put up for the auction are located in the cities of Baku, Sheki, Mingachevir, Sumgait, Lankaran, as well as Azerbaijani districts.

Filling station No.11 worth 598,500 manats (AZN) in the Sabail district, atelier No.7 in the Nasimi district and the Mardakan restaurant in the Khazar district of Baku are the most expensive facilities among those to be put up for the auction. The cost of each of the last two facilities is 540,000 manats.

The official exchange rate as of Jan. 30 is 1.9165 AZN/USD.

News.Az

News.Az