IEA calls ongoing energy crisis ‘biggest in history’

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The ongoing conflict has triggered the world’s worst-ever energy crisis, according to International Energy Agency (IEA) head Fatih Birol, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“The crisis is already huge, if you combine the effects of the petrol crisis and the gas crisis with Russia,” Birol said. “This is indeed the biggest crisis in history.”

In March, the IEA agreed to release a record 400 million barrels of oil from strategic stockpiles in an effort to combat rising oil prices caused by the US-Israel war on Iran.

News.Az