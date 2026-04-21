Russia cuts oil output as attacks hit key infrastructure

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Russia has reduced oil production in April following a wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on key energy infrastructure and ongoing disruptions to export routes, according to industry sources.

The decline—estimated at 300,000 to 400,000 barrels per day compared with first-quarter levels—could mark the sharpest monthly drop in output in years, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Attacks have targeted major export hubs on the Baltic and Black Seas, as well as oil refineries, making it more difficult for Russia to process and ship crude.

Flows through the Druzhba pipeline—Russia’s last active oil route to parts of Europe—remain suspended following earlier damage, further constraining exports.

Energy analysts say the combination of infrastructure damage and seasonal maintenance shutdowns has forced producers to scale back output.

Oil remains central to Russia’s economy, accounting for a significant share of government revenue. Lower production levels could increase pressure on the country’s budget, though higher global prices may help offset some losses.

Recent weeks have seen intensified drone strikes by Ukraine on Russian energy facilities, including ports such as Ust-Luga, Primorsk, and Novorossiysk—key gateways for crude exports.

The International Energy Agency has already revised down Russia’s oil supply outlook for the rest of the year, citing continued risks from attacks on infrastructure.

Despite some fluctuations, analysts warn that Russia may struggle to significantly boost output in the near term as long as disruptions persist.

News.Az