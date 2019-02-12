Azerbaijan to radically reconstruct digital power management system

+ ↺ − 16 px

In order to strengthen the reliability and safety of Azerenerji OJSC, the energy operator of Azerbaijan, the second stage of the reconstruction of the SCADA Center for Dispatch Control of the Energy System, envisaging the creation of a digital control system, has started, the company told Trend.

Azerbaijan’s energy system will be more reliable in management, and will also be able to successfully repel cyber attacks. Thus, emergency control automation based on microprocessor technology has already been launched, preventing sudden voltage drops and accidents on high-voltage lines and substations.

The updated SCADA system, even more, covers all components of the energy facility, provides for modern management and full automation. The SCADA system currently in use covers 45 energy facilities. As part of the second phase of the SCADA project, it is planned to cover 30 power plants and approximately 150 substations by this system.

The possibilities of the new system will be extensive, and it will envisage the possibility of connecting independent energy producers. At the same time, the new system will lead to the production and transmission of electricity at the level of modern technologies. This, taking into account the losses in transmission and fuel costs at the stations, will contribute to the optimization of power system modes and minimization of costs.

In addition, possessing a reliable barrier against cyber attacks, the system will provide direct technical support for exchanging information with SCADA systems used in neighboring countries, as well as for ensuring energy import and export operations at the highest level.

Presently, a technical specification is being developed with the participation of a foreign consulting company. In March, a tender will be held with the participation of foreign companies.

The first phase of the SCADA project was implemented in Azerbaijan in 2005-2011. However, due to the very rapid development of digital technologies, certain components of this system are no longer supported by manufacturing companies and have been withdrawn from production and operation.

This, in turn, created certain problems for the SCADA system operating in Azerbaijan. The flaws that were identified during the audit of the manufacturer company last year are one of the reasons for the reconstruction. On the other hand, in order to achieve the goals set by the Azerbaijani president in connection with the systemic accident that took place last July in the country’s energy system, the leadership of Azerenerji OJSC considers it extremely important to implement the reconstruction of the Center for Dispatch Control of the company’s energy system.

News.Az

News.Az