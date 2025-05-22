Azerbaijan to restore historic Momina Khatun Tomb

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to allocate funding for the restoration and conservation of the Momina Khatun Tomb, a historical and architectural monument of global importance, located in the city of Nakhchivan.

Under the presidential Order, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is initially allocated 1 million manat from the reserve fund of the President of Azerbaijan for the restoration and conservation of the historical and architectural monument of global significance in order to preserve the unique historical appearance of Momina Khatun Tomb and pass it on to future generations, News.Az reports, citing local media.

