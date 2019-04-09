Azerbaijan to send humanitarian aid to Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) will send humanitarian aid to the Islamic Republic of Iran on behalf of the Azerbaijani Government due to the natural disaster in this country caused by intensive rainfalls, Report informs citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

It was noted that preparations under currently underway for sending the humanitarian aid worth AZN 950 thousand.

Notably, the natural disaster caused human casualties and destruction and the infrastructure was seriously damaged.

News.Az

