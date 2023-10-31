Azerbaijan to set up electronic database on toponyms of Western Azerbaijan
Works on creating an electronic database regarding the toponyms of Western Azerbaijan are underway, said Zakir Eminov, the Director of the Geography Institute, during the public hearing on "Toponyms of Western Azerbaijan: From Distortion of History to Restoration of Justice" in Azerbaijani Parliament, News.az reports.
He said that work in this direction will be completed soon.