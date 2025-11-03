Azerbaijan to showcase national economy at China import expo

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will be represented by two national pavilions at the 8th China International Import Expo, which takes place in Shanghai from 5 to 10 November.

The pavilions will showcase the country’s national products, economic potential, achievements in tourism, innovation, green energy, industry, and agriculture, while also highlighting Azerbaijan’s favourable business climate, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

This year’s event is set to gather 4,108 participants from 155 countries and international organisations.

Launched in 2018 on the initiative of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the exhibition aims to promote the entry of foreign products and services into the Chinese market.

News.Az