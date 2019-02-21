Azerbaijan to simplify receiving construction permits

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani companies will be able to receive permits for constructing building facilities not requiring inspection within a 15-day period, and a permit for using real estate facilities within a 10-day period, Anar Guliyev, Head of Staff of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, told during a presentation in Baku, Trend reports.

As noted by Guliyev, this will be possible via an electronic appeal system, presented during the above-mentioned presentation on February 21, 2019.

He noted that President Ilham Aliyev always pays great attention to matters of urban planning.

“Optimization and adherence to legislation are among the main tasks the committee has to take over, and we have carried out a number of reforms to this end over the whole period and will keep up this work,” he said.

Guliyev remarked that the number of documents for obtaining a construction permit has been reduced from 18 to 7, with the number of days dropping from 116 to 18, and expenses being cut from 6,500 to 1,500 manats.

"All of this shows that the national reforms carried out in this area prove to be fruitful," he said.

According to Guliyev, the main goal of introducing an electronic system is supporting entrepreneurs involved in this area, as well as simplifying the process as a whole and minimizing contact between citizens and officials.

As noted by Guliyev, this system will also ensure transparency.

News.Az

