Azerbaijan to stop issuing visas to Iranian citizens

From June 23, 2023, Azerbaijan will stop issuing visas to Iranian citizens at the international airports of the country, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizada told News.az.

According to him, Iranian citizens wishing to visit Azerbaijan must get the visas at the ASAN center, or apply to the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Tabriz to obtain them.

News.Az