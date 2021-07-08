Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia to hold joint exercises (PHOTO)

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia to hold joint exercises (PHOTO)

The first planning meeting of the Eternity-2021 exercise to be held on October 4-8 with the attendance of Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, has been held, according to the Turkish National Ministry of Defense.

The video conference meeting was held in the Central Command of the Exercise Control of the Ground Forces.

News about - Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia to hold joint exercises (PHOTO)

News about - Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia to hold joint exercises (PHOTO)

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      