Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia to hold joint exercises (PHOTO)
- 08 Jul 2021 19:24
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
The first planning meeting of the Eternity-2021 exercise to be held on October 4-8 with the attendance of Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, has been held, according to the Turkish National Ministry of Defense.
The video conference meeting was held in the Central Command of the Exercise Control of the Ground Forces.
News.Az