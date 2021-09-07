Azerbaijan, Turkey continue joint naval training exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Turkey continue joint training exercises with participation of underwater offense and underwater defense groups, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

In the next stage of the exercises, the special forces of the Naval Forces, together with the servicemen of the fraternal country, carried out combat live fire exercises to plan operations, neutralize the imaginary enemy terrorist and sabotage group and destroy their temporary base.

During the exercises with the involvement of boats, the targets of the imaginary enemy were destroyed and the tasks were successfully fulfilled.

News.Az