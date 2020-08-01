Azerbaijan-Turkey joint large-scale exercises being held in Nakhchivan (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan-Turkey joint large-scale tactical exercises are conducted in Nakhchivan, News.Az reports referring to the Defense Ministry.

According to the scenario of the exercises, the units of the Combined Arms Army, the forces structure of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the Armed Forces of the Turkish Republic were brought to full operational readiness and delivered to the training area on alert.

The troops are practically continuously controlled from the command posts by means of control systems. The formations and military units operate in accordance with the combat readiness plans.

At the exercises, which involve combat aircraft, military transport and attack helicopters, training flights are conducted with aerobatics elements.

News.Az