Azerbaijan, Turkish presidents hold phone talk

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on February 26.

The head of state congratulated President Erdogan on his birthday, and wished him robust health and success in his high state activity for the prosperity of the brotherly people of Turkey, APA reports.

Erdogan thanked President Ilham Aliyev for his attention and congratulations. The heads of state agreed to meet in the near future.

The presidents expressed their confidence that friendly and brotherly ties between the two countries will continue to develop.

News.Az

