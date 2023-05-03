Azerbaijan-Türkiye alliance relationship is an important factor of regional development: President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

During last 20 years, when President Erdogan has led Türkiye, our relations transformed by our joint efforts with him into relations not only between brothers, but between allies, and we've demonstrated it many times. Therefore, of course, this is an important factor of regional development, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” organized by ADA University to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Shusha.

News.Az