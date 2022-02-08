Azerbaijan, Turkiye discuss expansion of military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Tuesday met with a delegation led by Turkish Deputy Minister of National Defense Muhsin Dere, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Welcoming the guests, the defense minister stressed that military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye is developing steadily.

Hasanov mentioned that the sincere relations between the two countries' heads also had a positive impact on military cooperation, and noted that the strategic alliance was based on friendly and fraternal ties.

In turn, Dere stressed the importance of such meetings in terms of expanding mutual cooperation.

The sides exchanged views on exhibiting aviation equipment and participation of the servicemen serving in the Azerbaijan Air Force in the Teknofest-2022, which will be held in Baku.

In the end, prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, as well as the creation of joint working groups in the military-technical sphere and other issues of mutual interest were discussed.

News.Az