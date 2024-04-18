Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss prospect for agricultural cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 11th meeting of Azerbaijan-Türkiye Agricultural Executive Committee has been held in the city of Ankara.

During the meeting, the sides identified promising areas for cooperation in the field of agriculture.

The meeting of Azerbaijani and Turkish ministers of agriculture was followed by an expanded meeting.

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of the Republic of Türkiye signed the Declaration of Intent on cooperation in the field of Agricultural research and development, as well as the protocol of the 11th meeting of the Executive Committee.

Touching upon the importance of bilateral cooperation, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov expressed his confidence that the documents signed today would serve to strengthen the cooperation in the field of agriculture and boost trade between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ibrahim Yumaklı emphasized the importance of implementing all the items of the Action Plan defined between the two ministries. "Active dialogue with Azerbaijan continues. We also attach great importance to the cooperation that serves to increase productivity in the field of agriculture," the Turkish minister added.

News.Az