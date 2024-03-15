Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Georgia cooperation key to maintaining regional security and stability: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye are reliable partners, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Minister Bayramov made the remarks at a trilateral meeting with his Turkish and Georgian counterparts in Baku on Friday, News.Az reports.

The top diplomat stressed that the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Georgia cooperation is key to maintaining regional security and stability.

“Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye are trusted partners. Furthermore, the historical developments that have occurred in the region in recent years are the result of Azerbaijan's restoration of territorial integrity, which has been recognized internationally," Bayramov said.

The top diplomat also emphasized that the new reality in the region opens up new opportunities for maximizing its potential.

News.Az