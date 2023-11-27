Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Georgia relations are of strategic importance: Minister Guler

+ ↺ − 16 px

Relations between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye have strategic importance, Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler said on Monday, News.Az reports.

Minister Guler made the remarks during a trilateral meeting with his Azerbaijani and Georgian counterparts Zakir Hasanov and Juansher Burchuladze in Baku.

He noted that Türkiye is determined to develop these relations.

“We are working to ensure that there is stability in the Caucasus. Azerbaijan has liberated its lands from occupation. The countries of the region can solve their problems on their own. To prove this to the international community, we support contacts between Yerevan and Baku,” the minister added.

News.Az