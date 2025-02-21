Azerbaijan, Türkiye hail successful development of strategic alliance in all areas

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Friday received Hulusi Akar, a member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Chairman of the parliament’s National Defense Commission, and former Minister of National Defense.

During the meeting, they emphasized the successful development of the fraternal ties, friendship, and strategic alliance between the two countries in all areas, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

They also commended the expansion of interparliamentary cooperation.

Hulusi Akar presented a keepsake to the head of state.

Photo: AZERTAC

News.Az