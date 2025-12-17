Azerbaijan, Türkiye strengthen military ties during high-level talks in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov met with Turkish Armed Forces Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Army General Levent Ergün, in Baku on Wednesday to discuss further developing military cooperation between the two countries.

Hasanov emphasized that the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is built on friendship and brotherhood, underlining the importance of measures aimed at deepening military collaboration, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Defense. He also highlighted the significant role of cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States.

In response, Ergün expressed his gratitude to Hasanov for organizing the 17th Azerbaijan-Türkiye High-Level Military Dialogue meetings in Baku and stressed that relations between the two countries are grounded in mutual trust, confidence, and support.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed new prospects for cooperation in military, military-technical, and military-educational fields, as well as regional security and other issues of mutual interest.

Ergün is on an official visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the 17th Azerbaijan-Türkiye High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting. During the visit, the Turkish delegation paid respects at the Alley of Honor, visiting the graves of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, as well as the Martyrs’ Avenue and the Turkish Martyrs’ Memorial. The delegation also visited Victory Park and laid a wreath at the Victory Monument.

