Azerbaijan, Türkiye to share expertise for upgrading competition database

Azerbaijan and Türkiye will exchange experience from theoretical and practical points of view for the development of an information base in the field of competition, Mammad Abbasbayli, head of the State Antimonopoly Control and Consumer Market Supervision Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, wrote on X, News.az reports.

Abbasbayli stated that a bilateral meeting with the chairman of the Turkish competition authority, Birol Küle, was held as part of the meeting, with the participation of the competition authorities of the member nations of the Organization of Turkic nations.

"During the meeting, we discussed the importance of trade connections and a healthy competitive environment in the implementation of investment projects. The designed and recently approved Competition Code provides information on innovative techniques for the long-term enhancement of business and competitive environments," the publication says.

News.Az