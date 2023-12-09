Azerbaijan-Türkiye trade turnover will hit $7.5B by year-end: Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan and Türkiye have conducted trade operations amounting to 6.7 billion dollars in the first 10 months of this year. The goal is to boost this figure by 20 percent by the end of the year,” said Turkish Ambassador to the country Cahit Bagci, at the conference on "Heydar Aliyev 100 - One nation, two states' business world" held in Baku, News.Az reports.

The ambassador stressed that the trade turnover between the two countries will reach 7.5 billion dollars by the end of this year.

Cahit Bagci expressed appreciation for the growing relations with Azerbaijan across all sectors, particularly highlighting the pivotal role of economic cooperation. He stated, "Our main goal is to increase the trade turnover with Azerbaijan to 15 billion dollars," noting that the current figures indicate substantial progress toward this target, with the ambassador adding, "We are halfway through to this goal."

The ambassador also pointed out that Azerbaijan has become the foremost supplier meeting Türkiye’s demand for oil and natural gas. Simultaneously, Türkiye serves as a crucial bridge for Azerbaijan's energy exports to the West.

News.Az