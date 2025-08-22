Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan ink documents in Turkmenbashi

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, adopted the "Joint Statement of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan," News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Chairman of the State Service " Turkmenhowaýollary" Dovran Saburov signed the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Service "Turkmenhowaýollary" on Future Development of International Air Connections."

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of the City of Arkadag under the President of Turkmenistan Deryageldi Orazov signed the "Protocol on Establishing Sister City Relations between the City of Fuzuli (Republic of Azerbaijan) and the City of Arkadag (Turkmenistan)."

Chairman of the “Azerbaijan Railways” CJSC Rovshan Rustamov, Minister of Railway Transport of Turkmenistan Mammet Akmammedov and Minister of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ilkhom Makhkamov signed the “Memorandum of Understanding in the field of Transport and Logistics Cooperation between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Railway Transport of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan.”

